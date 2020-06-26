Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,778

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5275505
Contact Seller

$25,778

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,540KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5275505
  • Stock #: F37ME4
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCT1EC276111
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • COOLED FRONT SEATS
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 42,521 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 19,657 KM
$30,261 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey E...
 107,702 KM
$22,368 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory