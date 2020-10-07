2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Active suspension Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Tires: P295/45ZR20 BSW 3 Season Headlights-Auto-Leveling Single Disc Remote CD Player ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L SRT -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) Dedicated Daytime Running Headlamps SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO & NAV GROUP -inc: 19 Speakers High Performance Audio 825 Watt Amplifier TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD) WHEELS: 20" X 10.0" BLACK CHROME ALUMINUM BLACK LEATHER TRIM SEATS W/PREFERRED SUEDE FULL SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Steel Spare Wheel Requires Subscription TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Steel Spare Wheel LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Under Seat Lighting Advanced Brake Assist Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Leather Wrapped I/P & Centre Armrest Enhanced Adaptive Cruise Control Collision Mitigation System Deluxe Door Trim Panel

