1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
*Four Wheel Drive, Navigation, 8-Way Power-Adjustable Driver Memory Seat, Cruise Control, A/C w/ Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Locks And More!This Jeep Grand Cherokee Has A Powerful Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 Engine Powering This Automatic Transmission. Wheels: 20" X 10.0" Black Chrome Aluminum, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8hp70) (Std), Trailer Tow Group Iv -Inc: Class Iv Receiver Hitch, Delete Rear Tow Hook, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Full Size Spare Tire, Steel Spare Wheel.*These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Grand Cherokee Srt8 The Envy Of Onlookers*Srt High Performance Audio & Nav Group -Inc: 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, Single Disc Remote Cd Player, Quick Order Package 29l Srt -Inc: Engine: 6.4l V8 Srt Hemi Mds, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8hp70), Dedicated Daytime Running Headlamps, Luxury Group Ii -Inc: Under Seat Lighting, Advanced Brake Assist, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Leather Wrapped I/P & Centre Armrest, Enhanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation System, Deluxe Door Trim Panel, Full Size Spare Tire -Inc: Steel Spare Wheel, Engine: 6.4l V8 Srt Hemi Mds (Std), Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, Black, Leather Trim Seats W/Preferred Suede, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission W/Driver Selectable Mode And Sequential Shift Control W/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -Inc: Trailer Sway Control.*The Experts' Verdict...*As Reported By Kbb.Com: If You Are On The Prowl For An American-Made 5-Passenger Suv With High-Style And Genuine Off-Road Chops, The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Is A Solid Choice. Thanks To An Alluring New Array Of In-Vehicle Electronics, The Grand Cherokee Is Also One Of The Most Technologically Advanced Entrants In The Category.*Visit Us Today *Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
