2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

126,223 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

SRT8 | No Accidents | Remote Start |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

126,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5941704
  • Stock #: 20068A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,223 KM

Vehicle Description

*Four Wheel Drive, Navigation, 8-Way Power-Adjustable Driver Memory Seat, Cruise Control, A/C w/ Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Locks And More!This Jeep Grand Cherokee Has A Powerful Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 Engine Powering This Automatic Transmission. Wheels: 20" X 10.0" Black Chrome Aluminum, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8hp70) (Std), Trailer Tow Group Iv -Inc: Class Iv Receiver Hitch, Delete Rear Tow Hook, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Full Size Spare Tire, Steel Spare Wheel.*These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Grand Cherokee Srt8 The Envy Of Onlookers*Srt High Performance Audio & Nav Group -Inc: 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, Single Disc Remote Cd Player, Quick Order Package 29l Srt -Inc: Engine: 6.4l V8 Srt Hemi Mds, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8hp70), Dedicated Daytime Running Headlamps, Luxury Group Ii -Inc: Under Seat Lighting, Advanced Brake Assist, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Leather Wrapped I/P & Centre Armrest, Enhanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation System, Deluxe Door Trim Panel, Full Size Spare Tire -Inc: Steel Spare Wheel, Engine: 6.4l V8 Srt Hemi Mds (Std), Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, Black, Leather Trim Seats W/Preferred Suede, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission W/Driver Selectable Mode And Sequential Shift Control W/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -Inc: Trailer Sway Control.*The Experts' Verdict...*As Reported By Kbb.Com: If You Are On The Prowl For An American-Made 5-Passenger Suv With High-Style And Genuine Off-Road Chops, The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Is A Solid Choice. Thanks To An Alluring New Array Of In-Vehicle Electronics, The Grand Cherokee Is Also One Of The Most Technologically Advanced Entrants In The Category.*Visit Us Today *Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Tires: P295/45ZR20 BSW 3 Season
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Single Disc Remote CD Player
ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L SRT -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) Dedicated Daytime Running Headlamps
SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO & NAV GROUP -inc: 19 Speakers High Performance Audio 825 Watt Amplifier
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 10.0" BLACK CHROME ALUMINUM
BLACK LEATHER TRIM SEATS W/PREFERRED SUEDE
FULL SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Steel Spare Wheel
LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Under Seat Lighting Advanced Brake Assist Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Leather Wrapped I/P & Centre Armrest Enhanced Adaptive Cruise Control Collision Mitigation System Deluxe Door Trim Panel

