2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

204-452-0756
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
Leather! Heated Steering! Heated and Ventilated Seats! This Jeep is in amazing condition! Come see it for yourself today!
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
- QuadraTrac II (R) 4WD System
- QuadraLift (TM) Air Suspension
- SelecTerrain (TM) System
- Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags**
- Supplemental Frt Seat Side Air Bags
- Supp. Side Curtain Frt/Rr Air Bags
- Drvr Inflatable KneeBolster Air Bag
- Enhanced Accident Response System
- Adaptive BiXenon HID Headlamps
- Headlamp Washer
- LED Daytime Running Headlamps
- LED Tail Lamps
- Electronic Stability Control
- Four Wheel Traction Control
- Hill Start Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Keyless EnterNGo
- Remote Start System
- Power Liftgate
- Enhanced Adaptive Cruise Control
- ParkSense FT/RR Park Assist System
- Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
- ParkView(TM) Rear Backup Camera
- Forward Collision Warning Plus
- Trailer Tow Group IV
INTERIOR FEATURES
- Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
- Power 8Way Driver Mem 8Way Pass Seats
- Power Driver/Passenger 4Way Lumbar Adjust
- Heated Front Seats
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Second Row Seats
- Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Ctrls
- Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control
- DualPane Panoramic Sunroof
- Air Cond ATC w/Dual Zone Control
- Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV
- 8.4" Touchscreen Display
- 19 SPKRS High Perf Audio
- 825 Watt Amplifier
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
EXTERIOR FEATURES
- 20 Inch Aluminum Polished Wheels
- All Season Tires
- Premium Fog Lamps
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
