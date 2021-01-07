2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Suspension Air Suspension Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Distance Pacing Wheels: 20" X 8.0" Polished Aluminum Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Blind Spot Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.