2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

152,049 KM

Details

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

Summit All New Brakes!

Summit All New Brakes!

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

152,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6601607
  • Stock #: F3UAKN
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJT6EC480986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,049 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather! Heated Steering! Heated and Ventilated Seats! This Jeep is in amazing condition! Come see it for yourself today!
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES

- QuadraTrac II (R) 4WD System
- QuadraLift (TM) Air Suspension
- SelecTerrain (TM) System
- Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags**
- Supplemental Frt Seat Side Air Bags
- Supp. Side Curtain Frt/Rr Air Bags
- Drvr Inflatable KneeBolster Air Bag
- Enhanced Accident Response System
- Adaptive BiXenon HID Headlamps
- Headlamp Washer
- LED Daytime Running Headlamps
- LED Tail Lamps
- Electronic Stability Control
- Four Wheel Traction Control
- Hill Start Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Keyless EnterNGo
- Remote Start System
- Power Liftgate
- Enhanced Adaptive Cruise Control
- ParkSense FT/RR Park Assist System
- Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
- ParkView(TM) Rear Backup Camera
- Forward Collision Warning Plus
- Trailer Tow Group IV

INTERIOR FEATURES
- Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
- Power 8Way Driver Mem 8Way Pass Seats
- Power Driver/Passenger 4Way Lumbar Adjust
- Heated Front Seats
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Second Row Seats
- Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Ctrls
- Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control
- DualPane Panoramic Sunroof
- Air Cond ATC w/Dual Zone Control
- Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV
- 8.4" Touchscreen Display
- 19 SPKRS High Perf Audio
- 825 Watt Amplifier
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth

EXTERIOR FEATURES

- 20 Inch Aluminum Polished Wheels
- All Season Tires
- Premium Fog Lamps
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing
Wheels: 20" X 8.0" Polished Aluminum
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

