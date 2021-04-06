Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

96,420 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited AWD | LOADED!! |

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited AWD | LOADED!! |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

96,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6863979
  • Stock #: F3X95G
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG5EC108749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3X95G
  • Mileage 96,420 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD is powered by a 3.6L V6 VVT and 8-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's fully loaded with features such as Power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!, 4WD, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, Parking sensors and so much more!

This Jeep Grand Cherokee has optional equipment such as:

Brilliant Black Pearl Paint - $195

Trailer Tow Group IV - $795
- 220 Amp Alternator
- Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
- Rear Load Leveling Suspension
- Full Size Spare Tire
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Delete Rear Tow Hook
- 7 and 4 Pin Wiring Harness
- Class IV Receiver Hitch

Power Sunroof - $1,295

Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV - $900
- GPS Navigation
- 8.4" Touch Screen Display

20X8.0 Aluminum Wheels - $695




Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

