1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD is powered by a 3.6L V6 VVT and 8-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's fully loaded with features such as Power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!, 4WD, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, Parking sensors and so much more!
This Jeep Grand Cherokee has optional equipment such as:
Brilliant Black Pearl Paint - $195
Trailer Tow Group IV - $795
- 220 Amp Alternator
- Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
- Rear Load Leveling Suspension
- Full Size Spare Tire
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Delete Rear Tow Hook
- 7 and 4 Pin Wiring Harness
- Class IV Receiver Hitch
Power Sunroof - $1,295
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV - $900
- GPS Navigation
- 8.4" Touch Screen Display
20X8.0 Aluminum Wheels - $695
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
