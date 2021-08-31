2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$39,997 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 3 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7633762

7633762 Stock #: F46PD2

F46PD2 VIN: 1C4RJFDJ1EC126058

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 163,344 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Convenience tilt steering Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Keyless Start Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 8 Cyl Engine

