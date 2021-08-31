2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8059318

Stock #: L0515B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 221,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bright White Clearcoat Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection POWER SUNROOF -inc: Replaces dual pane panoramic QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD) BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" ALUMINUM POLISHED (STD) GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD) Requires Subscription TIRES: P265/60R18 BSW AS ON/OFF ROAD (STD)

