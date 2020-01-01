Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

145,943 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2014 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,943KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6266283
  • Stock #: 405832
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB9ED568464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 405832
  • Mileage 145,943 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Tags: Chevrolet | Dodge | GMC | Ford | Nissan | Lexus | Infiniti | Toyota | Buick | Honda | BMW | Mercedes | Jeep | Acura | Pontiac | RAM | Hyundai | Kia | Porsche |

Vehicle Features

Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT
Manual tilt steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
51.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs)
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
926# Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-XXXX

204-615-6979

