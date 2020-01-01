2014 Jeep Patriot

Vehicle Features

Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features 120 amp alternator Outside temp gauge Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Manual tilt steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Roof Rack Rails Only Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows 51.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs) 60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 926# Maximum Payload

