Look at this 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport **New Arrival** . Its Manual transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler has the following options: WHEELS: 16 X 7.0 LUXURY STYLED STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD), TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370), HYDRO BLUE PEARL COAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD), BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, AIR CONDITIONING BYPASS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), and Variable Intermittent Wipers.

2014 Jeep Wrangler

120,737 KM

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sport **New Arrival**

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sport **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
120,737KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG7EL315402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 120,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport **New Arrival** . Its Manual transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler has the following options: WHEELS: 16" X 7.0" LUXURY STYLED STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD), TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370), HYDRO BLUE PEARL COAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD), BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, AIR CONDITIONING BYPASS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), and Variable Intermittent Wipers. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning Bypass

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370)
Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 7.0" LUXURY STYLED STEEL (STD)

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2014 Jeep Wrangler