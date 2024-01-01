$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Sport **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 120,737 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport **New Arrival** . Its Manual transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler has the following options: WHEELS: 16" X 7.0" LUXURY STYLED STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD), TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370), HYDRO BLUE PEARL COAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD), BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, AIR CONDITIONING BYPASS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), and Variable Intermittent Wipers. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
