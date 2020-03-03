2014 Jeep Wrangler

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** SERIOUSLY ACCESSORIZED! *** OFF-ROAD READY BEAUTY!! *** THOUSANDS INVESTED!!! *** Bright Blue HALO HEADLIGHTS......5 Adjustable LED POD OFFROAD LIGHTS can be angled or turned to light up any trail......Jeep 5-Point Star Matte Black Taillight Covers......Collapsible Steel Steps......Brushed Steel Door Handles......Wrangler GRAPHICS PACKAGE......Jeep 5-Point Star Gas Cap......Matte Black Steel Bush Bar......Black-Out Front Grille......Bushwacker Hood Protector Side Caps......WEATHERTECH Mats (Front & Rear)......Aftermarket REMOTE START......Removable 3 Piece FREEDOM HARD TOP......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Aux Stereo Input......AIR CONDITIONING......Cruise Control......FOG LIGHTS......Front & Rear Tow Hooks.......Manual Shift 4WD / 4X4......TINTED WINDOWS......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks / Windows / Mirrors)......Great Color Combo!! HYDRO BLUE w/ Matte Black Accents!!!......and optional 17 INCH MATTE BLACK ION WHEEL PACKAGE AVAILABLE, wrapped in TerraMax All Terrain Tires!!!
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
Comes with Two Keys & Fobs, removable 3-Piece Freedom Hard Top, and custom fitted WeatherTech Mats (front & rear). ONLY 142,000 KMS! Now just $25,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available! This JEEP is a total Must See!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5