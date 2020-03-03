Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited ** MUST MUST SEE!! MODDED WRANGLER!! **

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4747260
  • Stock #: SCV3923
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG8EL293782
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** SERIOUSLY ACCESSORIZED! *** OFF-ROAD READY BEAUTY!! *** THOUSANDS INVESTED!!! *** Bright Blue HALO HEADLIGHTS......5 Adjustable LED POD OFFROAD LIGHTS can be angled or turned to light up any trail......Jeep 5-Point Star Matte Black Taillight Covers......Collapsible Steel Steps......Brushed Steel Door Handles......Wrangler GRAPHICS PACKAGE......Jeep 5-Point Star Gas Cap......Matte Black Steel Bush Bar......Black-Out Front Grille......Bushwacker Hood Protector Side Caps......WEATHERTECH Mats (Front & Rear)......Aftermarket REMOTE START......Removable 3 Piece FREEDOM HARD TOP......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Aux Stereo Input......AIR CONDITIONING......Cruise Control......FOG LIGHTS......Front & Rear Tow Hooks.......Manual Shift 4WD / 4X4......TINTED WINDOWS......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks / Windows / Mirrors)......Great Color Combo!! HYDRO BLUE w/ Matte Black Accents!!!......and optional 17 INCH MATTE BLACK ION WHEEL PACKAGE AVAILABLE, wrapped in TerraMax All Terrain Tires!!!
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

Comes with Two Keys & Fobs, removable 3-Piece Freedom Hard Top, and custom fitted WeatherTech Mats (front & rear). ONLY 142,000 KMS! Now just $25,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available! This JEEP is a total Must See!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
  • Ambient Lighting
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Body side reinforcements
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Cargo Area Floor Mat
  • Front Brake Type: Disc
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Reading lights: front
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Rear door type: side-hinged
  • Tow hooks: front
  • Front suspension type: multi-link
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Rear suspension type: trailing arms
  • Spare tire mount location: outside
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Wheels: aluminum
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Skid plate(s)
  • Tire type: all terrain
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: 4
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Spare tire size: full-size
  • Assist handle: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Mirror color: black
  • Shift knob trim: urethane
  • Steering wheel trim: urethane
  • 4WD selector: manual hi-lo
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Axle ratio: 3.21
  • Door handle color: black
  • Fender lip moldings: black
  • Front bumper color: black
  • Rear bumper color: black
  • Removable roof: soft top
  • Rear seat folding
  • Front suspension classification: solid axle
  • Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Tinted glass: windshield
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Rear brake width: 0.47
  • Front brake diameter: 11.9
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.4
  • Tow hooks: rear
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Headlights: auto on
  • Tinted glass: front driver and passenger
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Crumple zones: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

