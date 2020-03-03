2014 Jeep Wrangler

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Compass Seating Upholstery: Cloth Comfort Front air conditioning

Ambient Lighting

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Radio data system

Cargo tie downs

Roll Stability Control

Body side reinforcements

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Cargo Area Floor Mat

Front Brake Type: Disc

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel: tilt

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Auxiliary audio input: USB

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Center console: front console with storage

Reading lights: front

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Storage: door pockets

Liftgate window: fixed

Fuel economy display: MPG

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Impact sensor: post-collision safety system

Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining

In-Dash CD: single disc

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Rear door type: side-hinged

Tow hooks: front

Front suspension type: multi-link

Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

Rear suspension type: trailing arms

Spare tire mount location: outside

Floor material: carpet

Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Wheels: aluminum

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Hill holder control

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Crumple zones: front

Front air conditioning zones: single

Driver seat manual adjustments: height

Passenger seat manual adjustments: height

Storage: front seatback

Skid plate(s)

Tire type: all terrain

Driver seat manual adjustments: 4

Rear headrests: 2

Spare tire size: full-size

Assist handle: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Total speakers: 6

Vanity mirrors: dual

Mirror color: black

Shift knob trim: urethane

Steering wheel trim: urethane

4WD selector: manual hi-lo

4WD type: part time

Axle ratio: 3.21

Door handle color: black

Fender lip moldings: black

Front bumper color: black

Rear bumper color: black

Removable roof: soft top

Rear seat folding

Front suspension classification: solid axle

Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Reading lights: rear

Front brake width: 1.1

Tinted glass: windshield

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Rear brake width: 0.47

Front brake diameter: 11.9

Rear brake diameter: 12.4

Tow hooks: rear

Headlights: halogen

Headlights: auto on

Tinted glass: front driver and passenger

Fuel economy display: range

Assist handle: rear

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Crumple zones: rear

