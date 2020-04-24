2014 Jeep Wrangler

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

6 Speakers

Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows Removable Rear Window Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Trim Body-coloured grille

Black fender flares Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator

Locking glove box

Black door handles

Front centre armrest w/storage

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

Delayed Accessory Power

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Black Side Windows Trim

70 L Fuel Tank

Manual 1st Row Windows

Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Manual Transfer Case

Auto Locking Hubs

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection

Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock

Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Conventional Rear Cargo Access

Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear

Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Rear Seat

Removable Rear Windows

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry

2 Skid Plates

1000# Maximum Payload

GVWR: 2,223 kgs (4,900 lbs)

600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

