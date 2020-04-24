Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933953
  • Stock #: 07722
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG4EL132619
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Black (A7X9)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport. This Sport model is loaded with 3.6L engine, automatic transmission, Air conditioning, power windows & Locks, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Leather wrap steering wheel, Remote Start, Hardtop and more.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • Removable Rear Window
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Suspension
  • Normal Duty Suspension
Trim
  • Body-coloured grille
  • Black fender flares
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Locking glove box
  • Black door handles
  • Front centre armrest w/storage
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • 70 L Fuel Tank
  • Manual 1st Row Windows
  • Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Manual Transfer Case
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
  • Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
  • Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Conventional Rear Cargo Access
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
  • Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Rear Seat
  • Removable Rear Windows
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
  • 2 Skid Plates
  • 1000# Maximum Payload
  • GVWR: 2,223 kgs (4,900 lbs)
  • 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

