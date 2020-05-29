2014 Keystone BULLET

+ taxes & licensing
204-414-4143
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FOR ONLY $19,800 *** BEAUTIFUL BUNK MODEL KEYSTONE! *** BEST DEAL IN MANITOBA FOR A PERFECT SIZE AND FUNCTIONAL TRAILER!! *** OUTDOOR KITCHEN + SLIDE OUT!!! *** Gorgeous 30 FOOTER Family camper. The Keystone Bullet is built with a ALUMINUM WELDED FRAME which gives you a DRY WEIGHT of 5196LBS......Optioned with an Oversized POWER AWNING for lounging in absolute comfort......Includes upgraded THERMAL PACKAGE Which gives you a heated and enclosed underbelly that helps you get out earlier in the year and stay out later......7 CUBIC FT FRIDGE Gives you more to store food and drinks......Indoor & Outdoor Entertainment System......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......OUTDOOR SPEAKERS - Enjoy the outdoors!!......OUTDOOR KITCHEN - Barbecue with a cold beer just an arm's reach away......Large shower with skylight......So much natural light!!!......Master Bedroom HIS & HERS CLOSETS 6 Gallon DSI Gas/Electric hot water tank is great for showers and washing dishes inside the trailer......and WIDE STANCE AXLES make towing a breeze!
NOW ON SALE FOR ONLY $19,800 WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING, OR $21,800 CASH. PAYMENTS AS LOW AS $100 B/W OR LESS. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5