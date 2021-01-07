Menu
2014 Keystone BULLET

1 KM

Details Description

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2014 Keystone BULLET

2014 Keystone BULLET

Premier 26RBPR Half-Ton Towable Couples w/ 2x Slides !

2014 Keystone BULLET

Premier 26RBPR Half-Ton Towable Couples w/ 2x Slides !

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6498883
  Stock #: SCV4961
  VIN: 4YDT26R25ED422518

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LUXURY COUPLES CAMPER W/ DOUBLE SLIDES! *** THERMAL PACKAGE & ISLAND KITCHEN!! *** LIGHTWEIGHT & HALF TON TOWABLE!!! *** High-end finishings, sought-after floorplan, and industry-leading construction in the Keystone Premier line. Think fully functional ISLAND KITCHEN w/ Residential Style DOUBLE SINK......Full-Sized Kitchen Pantry......Cupboards with Glass Doors......His & Hers Mirrored Wardrobes......Comfy Premium LEATHER Jack-Knife Sofa (also a bed.. NICE!)......Walkaround Master Bed (get in or out from either side... no more crawling over top of each other!)......THERMAL PACKAGE gets you higher density insulation and Heated Tanks. Warm floors on cool mornings, and a cool trailer during hot days! Save a load on your A/C, and preserve your propane......Large Dinette for those late night board games! Folds easily down into a bed for extra sleeping space......Double Kitchen / Livingroom Power Slides make this a functional long-term livable space......Entertainment centre w/ TV INCLUDED......Aux & USB Audio Inputs to run indoor & OUTDOOR SPEAKERS......Power Nose Jack......Fibreglass Construction including wrap-around cap......Three Burner Stove, Gas/Electric Fridge and Microwave!......Massive Full Length Power Awning for keeping dry on rainy days, or shady on sunny ones......This is one of the most sought after floorplans available! Bright, spacious, and extremely cozy.

Free storage until Spring and very attractive ($150 B/W OR LESS) financing available! Ask about warranty available including on-site service and roadside assistance anywhere in Canada or the United States. This trailer has been exceptionally well-kept! Save yourself tens of thousands of dollars off new, now just $28,800!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this trailer. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

