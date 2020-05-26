Menu
$8,485

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

EX CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS

2014 Kia Forte

EX CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$8,485

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5031120
  Stock #: F35U7H
  VIN: KNAFX4A86E5152857
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Odometer is 9252 kilometers below market average!

2014 Kia Forte EX Aurora Black 2014 FWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V D-CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic

Heated Seats, 17" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.


Reviews:
* According to many owners, the Forte attracted their attention with styling and a good blend of feature content for the price, while good driving dynamics and a quality feel helped seal the deal. Performance is rated highly from the up-level engine options; while flexibility, cargo space, and versatility are highly rated from the Forte 5 model, too. A stable ride, fun-to-drive handling, and a safe and solid feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Wheels: 17" Alloy
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Performance Rear Tire
  • Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-XXXX

204-661-9555

