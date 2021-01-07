Menu
2014 Kia Forte

92,940 KM

$6,845

+ tax & licensing
$6,845

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

LX *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

2014 Kia Forte

LX *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$6,845

+ taxes & licensing

92,940KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6575166
  • Stock #: F3UJDV
  • VIN: KNAFK4A65E5195308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glittering Metal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,940 KM

Vehicle Description

DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

