Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Forte

38,053 KM

Details Description Features

$11,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

EX | Heated Seats | One Owner | Rear Camera |

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte

EX | Heated Seats | One Owner | Rear Camera |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7081273
  2. 7081273
  3. 7081273
  4. 7081273
  5. 7081273
  6. 7081273
  7. 7081273
  8. 7081273
  9. 7081273
  10. 7081273
  11. 7081273
  12. 7081273
  13. 7081273
  14. 7081273
  15. 7081273
  16. 7081273
  17. 7081273
  18. 7081273
  19. 7081273
  20. 7081273
  21. 7081273
  22. 7081273
  23. 7081273
  24. 7081273
  25. 7081273
  26. 7081273
  27. 7081273
  28. 7081273
  29. 7081273
  30. 7081273
  31. 7081273
  32. 7081273
  33. 7081273
Contact Seller

$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

38,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7081273
  • Stock #: F3YRUH
  • VIN: KNAFX4A88E5227932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Temptation Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Odometer is 68189 kilometers below market average!

2014 Kia Forte EX 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V D-CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic FWD Temptation Red

17" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai


We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Illuminated Entry
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Leather Wrap Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth wireless technology
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
UVO audio infotainment
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Air Compressor
rear-view camera and 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 24,421 KM
$38,737 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage SX...
 49,570 KM
$26,453 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 53,375 KM
$15,808 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory