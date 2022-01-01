2014 Kia Forte

$9,916 + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 6 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8083855

8083855 Stock #: F4C63V

F4C63V VIN: KNAFX4A83E5076465

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Temptation Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4C63V

Mileage 205,638 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Front Anti-Roll Bar Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.33 Axle Ratio 50 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 17" Alloy Spare Tire Mobility Kit Tires: P215/45R17 -inc: low rolling resistance Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable headrests and driver height adjuster FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless technology 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror UVO audio infotainment Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports rear-view camera and 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.