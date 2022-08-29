Menu
2014 Kia Forte

92,061 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

LX | WINTER / SUMMER TIRES | HEATED SEATS |

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

92,061KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9238882
  • Stock #: 223151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,061 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local Manitoba Vehicle * Winter & Summer Tires * Keyless Entry * Multi-Function Steering Wheel * Cruise Control * ECO Mode Select * Cloth Seats * Heated Front Seats * Climate Control * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signals * Front Fog Lights * All Weather Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Aurora Black
Requires Subscription

