Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Forte Koup

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Forte Koup

2014 Kia Forte Koup

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte Koup

SX

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1697572986
  2. 1697572985
  3. 1697572985
  4. 1697572986
  5. 1697572984
  6. 1697572986
  7. 1697572986
  8. 1697572986
  9. 1697572982
  10. 1697572981
  11. 1697572981
  12. 1697572978
  13. 1697572983
  14. 1697572976
  15. 1697572980
  16. 1697572978
  17. 1697572967
  18. 1697572980
  19. 1697572980
  20. 1697572979
  21. 1697572978
  22. 1697572976
  23. 1697572969
  24. 1697572975
  25. 1697572973
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
230,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553247
  • Stock #: 1381T
  • VIN: KNAFZ6A37E5198935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- Clean Carfax; No Accidents

- Local Trade-in

- 230,000 Kms

- New MB Safety

- Heated Leather Seats

- Rear-view Camera

- A/M Wheels

- 1.6L Turbocharged Engine

- 6 Speed Manual Transmission

- UVO Powered By Microsoft Capability

- Axillary + USB Connection

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2014 Kia Forte Koup SX
 230,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 134,208 KM
$13,487 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE
 160,078 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory