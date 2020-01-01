Menu
2014 Kia LX

2014 Kia LX

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4420062
  • VIN: KNADM5A35E6945460
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
******COMING SOON*****COMING SOON******



Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Clock
  • Center Console
  • Cupholders: Front
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Cargo Cover
  • sun visors
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Tire type: all season
  • Auxiliary audio input: MP3
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Total speakers: 4
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Assist handle: front
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Front brake diameter: 10.1
  • Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
  • Rear suspension type: torsion beam
  • Shift knob trim: urethane
  • Steering wheel trim: urethane
  • Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V
  • Wheels: steel
  • Rear brake diameter: 10.3
  • Wheel covers: full
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

