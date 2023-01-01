Menu
2014 Kia Optima

113,959 KM

$15,991

+ tax & licensing
Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

Hybrid LX

Location

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

113,959KM
Used
  • Stock #: P1366
  • VIN: KNAGM4AD9E5073760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Smokey Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,959 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

****WOW LOW LOW MILEAGE KIA OPTIMA HYBRID! ONLY 113K KMS, AUTO, POWER OPTIONS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAM, PUSH BUTTON START, CLIMATE CONTROL HEATED SEATS, CLOTH INTERIOR, LOTS OF ROOM INSIDE AND OUT, LARGE TRUNK, ALLOYS, GOOD TIRES, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $15,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.32

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Front fog lights

Additional Features

Rear
Trunk release
6
digital odometer
USB
Braking Assist
integrated turn signals
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Body side moldings: body-color
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 6
Interior accents: chrome
Electric Motor HP: 47
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5500
Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
Spare tire kit
Storage: accessory hook
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Wheels: aluminum alloy
halogen
Rear brake diameter: 11.2
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4500
Exhaust: hidden
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
mast
rear center with cupholders
low oil level
cooled compartment
metallic-tone
Electric motor battery type: lithium polymer
Electric Motor Torque: 151
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 35
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 159
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 154

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

