2014 Kia Optima
Hybrid
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
69,739KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9070639
- Stock #: 22W1E283B
- VIN: KNAGN4AD1E5066394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 69,739 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade |, 2.4L I4 Atkinson-Cycle MPI DOHC CVVT, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Satellite, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
White 2014 Kia Optima Hybrid EX EX FWD 2.4L I4 Atkinson-Cycle MPI DOHC CVVT 6-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
