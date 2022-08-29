2014 Kia Optima

$17,888 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 7 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9070639

9070639 Stock #: 22W1E283B

22W1E283B VIN: KNAGN4AD1E5066394

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Mileage 69,739 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Xenon Headlights Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.