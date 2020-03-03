2014 Kia Rio

Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

90 amp alternator

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Analog Display

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

43 L Fuel Tank

Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation

Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat, driver seat height adjuster and seat back pockets

Transmission: 6-Speed Auto w/Steptronic Shifter -inc: active eco system, 3.065 Axle Ratio

Tires: P185/65R15 Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) -inc: tire mobility kit

Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Stereo -inc: head unit w/internal music storage, USB and auxiliary ports, 4 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free technology and steering wheel mounted audio controls

Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

