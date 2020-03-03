Menu
2014 Kia Rio

LX+

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4752750
  • VIN: KNADM4A32E6366873
Exterior Colour
Sterling Metallic (Silver)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

***REBUILT STATUS***

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***ZERO DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE@ LOW INTEREST***
***WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.

Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 90 amp alternator
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Analog Display
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 43 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
  • Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat, driver seat height adjuster and seat back pockets
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Auto w/Steptronic Shifter -inc: active eco system, 3.065 Axle Ratio
  • Tires: P185/65R15 Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) -inc: tire mobility kit
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Stereo -inc: head unit w/internal music storage, USB and auxiliary ports, 4 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free technology and steering wheel mounted audio controls
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

