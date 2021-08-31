2014 Kia Rio

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 0 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7866366

Stock #: F48E5P

F48E5P VIN: KNADM4A30E6366905

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F48E5P

Mileage 88,047 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 43 L Fuel Tank 3.83 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Locks Interior Trip Computer rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat, driver seat height adjuster and seat back pockets Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Spare Tire Mobility Kit Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers Tires: P185/65R15 Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) -inc: tire mobility kit Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Stereo -inc: head unit, USB and auxiliary ports, 4 speakers and steering wheel mounted audio controls Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

