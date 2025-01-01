Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2014 Kia Rondo

91,494 KM

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Kia Rondo

LX | Local | Low KMS |

13236122

2014 Kia Rondo

LX | Local | Low KMS |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,494KM
VIN KNAHT8A39E7013715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,494 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Driver memory
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2014 Kia Rondo