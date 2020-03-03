2014 Kia Rondo

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-269-1600
+ taxes & licensing
*Always owned in Manitoba! Features include heated front seats & steering wheel, steering wheel audio/cruise control, satellite radio, bluetooth and more!* Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Live chat with our sales team is also available on our website! Available no payments for 90 days (O.A.C.) with no money down, contact us for details! Save time and apply for financing on-line at www.winnipegkia.com! Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9