2014 Kia Rondo

85,675 KM

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

EX

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

85,675KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7453898
  • Stock #: F451JE
  • VIN: KNAHU8A34E7008371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Cherry Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Concealed Storage
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox and Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

