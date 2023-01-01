2014 Kia Sorento

$14,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 0 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10616301

10616301 Stock #: F5AYVH

F5AYVH VIN: 5XYKTCA68EG492461

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 123,048 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC 3.648 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,260 kgs (4,983 lbs.) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels: 17" Alloy Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/65R17 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Immobilizer Locking glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Heated Front Bucket Seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Sirius XM satellite, AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology and 6 speakers Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control AUX and USB input ports Bluetooth wireless technology and 6 speakers Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Sirius XM satellite Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

