2014 Kia Soul

89,975 KM

Details

$13,994

+ tax & licensing
$13,994

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

EX

2014 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$13,994

+ taxes & licensing

89,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5919192
  • Stock #: F3MB27
  • VIN: KNDJP3A58E7111311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MB27
  • Mileage 89,975 KM

Vehicle Description

MINI Winnipeg is proud to have the opportunity to represent MINIs impressive lineup of vehicles. At MINI Winnipeg, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our sales team including our MINI Product Specialist, Tony Pedreira and Sales Manager, Stuart Nugent are experts in all things MINI. When it comes to servicing, our MINI Certified Technicians are masters in the field as they undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at MINI Winnipeg are here to ensure you find your dream MINI and that your MINI performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates MINI Winnipeg from the competition and to help you discover why MINIs are unlike any other vehicle. Call us today at 204-897-6464.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle may not be exactly as shown

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

