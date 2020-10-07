Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Soul

88,972 KM

Details Description Features

$11,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,799

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth |

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Soul

EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$11,799

+ taxes & licensing

88,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6041370
  • Stock #: F3NCF7
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56E7013670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NCF7
  • Mileage 88,972 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced
Clean Carfax
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
USB Charging Ports

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Dashboard Storage
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
5 Person Seating Capacity
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Tire Inflator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 51,603 KM
$17,952 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Tigu...
 73,021 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 43,872 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory