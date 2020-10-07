2014 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Dashboard Storage Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat 5 Person Seating Capacity Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Tire Inflator

