2014 Kia Soul

38,423 KM

Details

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

EX

2014 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

38,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6054471
  • Stock #: F3MXU1
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56E7108892

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3MXU1
  • Mileage 38,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

