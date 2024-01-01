Menu
Seize Unmatched Luxury Jump fast on this 2014 Range Rover Evoque Prestige Before Its Gone! This is the one youve been waiting for - this vehicle is going to FLY out of here. Embrace luxury and performance in a stunning package with our 2014 Range Rover Evoque Prestige. This one-owner gem has been meticulously maintained exclusively at our dealership, ensuring near pristine condition. With just over 36,000 KM on the odometer, its remarkably low for its year, making it a rare find. The vehicle comes equipped with a brand new set of tires, ready to take on any adventure. The Evoques Prestige trim elevates every journey with its rich array of features. Experience the superior comfort of leather upholstery, advanced navigation systems, and a premium Meridian sound system that brings your music to life. Ambient lighting sets the mood inside, while an electrically adjustable drivers seat with memory function ensures optimum comfort on every drive. Safety and convenience are paramount with parking assist, a rearview camera, and blind-spot monitoring. Standard features include a panoramic glass roof that brightens the cabin, dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort, and keyless entry for seamless access. The vehicles agile handling is supported by an efficient turbocharged engine, providing both power and economy. Dont miss out on owning this exceptional example of sophistication and durability. Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2014 Land Rover Evoque

36,639 KM

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
Prestige | Locally Owned | 1 Owner | New Tires

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 11250035
  2. 11250035
  3. 11250035
Used
VIN SALVV2BG8EH952436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black
  • Interior Colour ESPRESSO/IVORY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Seize Unmatched Luxury Jump fast on this 2014 Range Rover Evoque Prestige Before Its Gone!
This is the one you've been waiting for - this vehicle is going to FLY out of here.

Embrace luxury and performance in a stunning package with our 2014 Range Rover Evoque Prestige. This one-owner gem has been meticulously maintained exclusively at our dealership, ensuring near pristine condition. With just over 36,000 KM on the odometer, it's remarkably low for its year, making it a rare find. The vehicle comes equipped with a brand new set of tires, ready to take on any adventure.

The Evoque's Prestige trim elevates every journey with its rich array of features. Experience the superior comfort of leather upholstery, advanced navigation systems, and a premium Meridian sound system that brings your music to life. Ambient lighting sets the mood inside, while an electrically adjustable drivers seat with memory function ensures optimum comfort on every drive. Safety and convenience are paramount with parking assist, a rearview camera, and blind-spot monitoring.

Standard features include a panoramic glass roof that brightens the cabin, dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort, and keyless entry for seamless access. The vehicles agile handling is supported by an efficient turbocharged engine, providing both power and economy.

Dont miss out on owning this exceptional example of sophistication and durability.
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged
GVWR: 1,770 kgs (3,902 lbs)
TBD Axle Ratio
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
500.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Aerial View Camera System

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Concealed Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

