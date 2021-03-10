Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Land Rover Evoque

18,042 KM

Details Description Features

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover Evoque

2014 Land Rover Evoque

Prestige Yes, Those Are Low Km

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover Evoque

Prestige Yes, Those Are Low Km

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

18,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6818285
  • Stock #: F3VFB2
  • VIN: SALVV2BG9EH863250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ORKNEY GREY
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,042 KM

Vehicle Description

This was new from our store and looking for the next owner. Yes, low km. Oh yes, there is a DVD system with dual screens and headsets. Very nice indeed.
For 2014 this was the highest trim in the Evoque. Still cutting edge style in a world of SUVs. Loaded with great features such as the heated steering wheel, heated front AND rear seats, the DVD system,, Meridian Sound system, panoramic roof, 20 inch alloy wheels, power tailgate, navigation and so much more! There are two sets of floor mats as well.

This will be the only one we will likely ever see like this.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2019 Jaguar XJ XJL P...
 35,294 KM
$69,991 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 162,300 KM
$11,991 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Disc...
 48,310 KM
$35,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory