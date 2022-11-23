2014 Lexus GX 460

Listing ID: 9337057 Stock #: F4UP9Y VIN: JTJJM7FX6E5073371
Exterior Colour
Starlight Black Mica
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
F4UP9Y
Mileage
129,506 KM
Mechanical
Single stainless steel exhaust
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
64-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
GVWR: 2,993 kgs (6,600 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 4.6L 8-Cylinder DOHC 32-Valve -inc: Dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected, sequential multiport electronic fuel Injection, Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Acoustic Control In...
641.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Illuminated running boards
Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and passenger seat w/power lumbar support and driver seat memory system w/2 settings
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Leather/Genuine Wood Gear Shifter Material
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: Mark Levinson AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: 17 speakers, CD player, MP3, WMA, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM Satellite radio, 7.1 channel surround sound speaker architecture, 330-watt sound system, auxiliary input and 2 USB audio inputs
Seating
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Mirror integrated turn signals
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.