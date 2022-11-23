2014 Lexus GX 460

$38,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 5 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Starlight Black Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,506 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 130 amp alternator Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 87 L Fuel Tank Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Axle Ratio: 3.91 2 Skid Plates Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension 64-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars GVWR: 2,993 kgs (6,600 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 4.6L 8-Cylinder DOHC 32-Valve -inc: Dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected, sequential multiport electronic fuel Injection, Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Acoustic Control In... 641.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Xenon Headlights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Front fog lamps Rear splash guards CLEARCOAT PAINT Illuminated running boards Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Wheels w/Locks Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Conventional Rear Cargo Access Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert Tires: P265/60R18 Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Rear Collision Warning Interior Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer woodgrain trim Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and passenger seat w/power lumbar support and driver seat memory system w/2 settings Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Leather/Genuine Wood Gear Shifter Material Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Radio: Mark Levinson AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: 17 speakers, CD player, MP3, WMA, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM Satellite radio, 7.1 channel surround sound speaker architecture, 330-watt sound system, auxiliary input and 2 USB audio inputs Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Mirrors-Memory Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Seats-Front Bucket Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering-Power Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head 