2014 Lexus GX 460

129,506 KM

Details Description Features

$38,500

+ tax & licensing
$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2014 Lexus GX 460

2014 Lexus GX 460

Premium 4WD | 7 Seater | Nav | Memory seats | Bluetooth

2014 Lexus GX 460

Premium 4WD | 7 Seater | Nav | Memory seats | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

129,506KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9337057
  • Stock #: F4UP9Y
  • VIN: JTJJM7FX6E5073371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starlight Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4UP9Y
  • Mileage 129,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- 4WD
- 7-Seater
- 17 Speaker Mark Levinson Premium Audio System
- 3Zone Independent Automatic Climate Control
- SemiAniline Leather
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Middle Row Outboard Seats
- 8-Way Power Front Seats
- Driver Seat Memory System
- Voice-Activated Navigation System
- Backup Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Power Moonroof
- Bluetooth
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
130 amp alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
87 L Fuel Tank
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Axle Ratio: 3.91
2 Skid Plates
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
64-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
GVWR: 2,993 kgs (6,600 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 4.6L 8-Cylinder DOHC 32-Valve -inc: Dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected, sequential multiport electronic fuel Injection, Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Acoustic Control In...
641.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Rear splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Illuminated running boards
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Wheels w/Locks
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert
Tires: P265/60R18
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
woodgrain trim
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and passenger seat w/power lumbar support and driver seat memory system w/2 settings
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Leather/Genuine Wood Gear Shifter Material
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: Mark Levinson AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: 17 speakers, CD player, MP3, WMA, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM Satellite radio, 7.1 channel surround sound speaker architecture, 330-watt sound system, auxiliary input and 2 USB audio inputs
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Mirrors-Memory
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Seats-Front Bucket
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering-Power
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Seat(s)-Cooled Front
Wipers-Rain Sensing
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

