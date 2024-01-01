Menu
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499

2014 Lexus LX 570

278,017 KM

$31,991

+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus LX 570

4WD 4dr Local | Fresh Safety | Rare

2014 Lexus LX 570

4WD 4dr Local | Fresh Safety | Rare

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
278,017KM
VIN JTJHY7AX5E4149968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Claret Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 278,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
100 amp alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3.909 Axle Ratio
93 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
2 Skid Plates
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
580.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 5.7L 8-Cylinder DOHC 32-Valve -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), sequential multiport electronic fuel injection, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, Acoustic C...
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
GVWR: 3,345 kgs (7,385 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rack
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Rear splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Illuminated running boards
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert
Wheels: 20" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Tires: P285/50R20 All Season -inc: full size spare tire

Safety

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Warning-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Simulated woodgrain trim
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather Door Trim Insert
Distance Pacing
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Leather/Genuine Wood Gear Shifter Material
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver easy access memory system, 10-way power adjustable drivers seat and 8-way power adjustable front passenger seat, power lumbar support, power recline, power cushion height, driver seat power thigh supp...
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Power Fore/Aft

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 Wireless Headphones
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front and 2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/DVD

Additional Features

LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
recline
Manual Recline
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-XXXX

204-255-3987

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2014 Lexus LX 570