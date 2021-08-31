2014 Lexus RX 350

$28,499 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 7 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7917462

7917462 Stock #: F49KU3

F49KU3 VIN: 2T2BK1BA2EC245079

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F49KU3

Mileage 86,718 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.398 Axle Ratio 72.5 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.5L 24V 6-Cyl DOHC SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), engine oil cooler and Tier 2 Bin 5 Emissions Rating GVWR: 2,562 kgs (5,650 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Coloured grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Compass Cargo Net Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Passenger Seat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety First Aid Kit Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Comfort Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Concealed Diversity Antenna Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.