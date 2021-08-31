Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Lexus RX 350

86,718 KM

Details Description Features

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2014 Lexus RX 350

2014 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 7917462
  2. 7917462
  3. 7917462
  4. 7917462
  5. 7917462
  6. 7917462
  7. 7917462
  8. 7917462
  9. 7917462
  10. 7917462
  11. 7917462
  12. 7917462
  13. 7917462
  14. 7917462
  15. 7917462
  16. 7917462
  17. 7917462
  18. 7917462
  19. 7917462
  20. 7917462
  21. 7917462
  22. 7917462
  23. 7917462
  24. 7917462
  25. 7917462
  26. 7917462
  27. 7917462
  28. 7917462
  29. 7917462
  30. 7917462
  31. 7917462
  32. 7917462
Contact Seller

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

86,718KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7917462
  • Stock #: F49KU3
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA2EC245079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F49KU3
  • Mileage 86,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Once you see how transparent this description is, just imagine how transparent your purchase experience will be with us!

Experience the difference at BIRCHWOOD KIA WEST in the POINTE WEST AUTOPARK.

Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory and offers.

ABOUT THIS VEHICLE

*Year/Make/Model
*Trim Package
*Engine
*Drivetrain
*Transmission
*Trim Package Highlights:


ADDITIONAL INSTALLED ACCESSORIES AND OPTIONS

*Premium DEFA Block Heater
*Kia Genuine All-Weather Floor Mats
*Kia Genuine Wheel Locks
*Kia Genuine Touch Up Paint
*Canadian Western Assurance First Defence Theft Armour

SPECIAL OFFERS AND PROMOTIONS

*
*

HOW TO PURCHASE OR LEASE

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory & offers and to schedule your appointment using one of our services listed below.

*Traditional Dealership Visit Arrange an appointment to view and test drive the vehicle
*Curbside Viewing View and test drive the vehicle without ever coming inside the dealership
*Buy From Home View and test drive the vehicle at your home or work^
*Rural Purchase Program Experience the best shopping experience, no matter where you live^

^Contact the Birchwood Kia West Sales Department for details

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION


DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.398 Axle Ratio
72.5 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L 24V 6-Cyl DOHC SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), engine oil cooler and Tier 2 Bin 5 Emissions Rating
GVWR: 2,562 kgs (5,650 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Net
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Cargo shade
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2013 Hyundai Accent GL
 99,543 KM
$11,899 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte SX ~K...
 3,936 KM
$22,499 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage LX...
 24,539 KM
$28,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory