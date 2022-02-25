2014 Mazda MAZDA2

$11,988 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8416053

8416053 Stock #: 56K GREY 8663

56K GREY 8663 VIN: JM1DE1KY8E0188663

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 56K GREY 8663

Mileage 56,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.