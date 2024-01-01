Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>THIS CAR IS REBUILT STATUS</strong></p><p><strong>High Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li>Leather Seats</li></ul><p>The 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a luxury sedan that combines premium features with performance and comfort. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it offers enhanced traction and control in various driving conditions. The interior features leather seats, adding a touch of refinement and elegance to your driving experience. <strong>Please note that this vehicle has a rebuilt status.</strong> It has undergone thorough inspection and repairs to meet safety and performance standards, offering a cost-effective option for those seeking a premium vehicle at a lower price point.</p><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle!</strong> 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).</p><p>Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title unless otherwise specified. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.</p><p>Financing available; please visit <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=http://www.matchautomarket.ca><a rel=noopener target=_new><span>www.matchautomarket.ca</span></a></a>.</p><p>Dealer permit: 4858<br>Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy</p>

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

92,379 KM

Details Description

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Watch This Vehicle
11952102

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,379KM
VIN WDDGF8AB9EA915755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,379 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS CAR IS REBUILT STATUS

High Value Options:

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • Leather Seats

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a luxury sedan that combines premium features with performance and comfort. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it offers enhanced traction and control in various driving conditions. The interior features leather seats, adding a touch of refinement and elegance to your driving experience. Please note that this vehicle has a rebuilt status. It has undergone thorough inspection and repairs to meet safety and performance standards, offering a cost-effective option for those seeking a premium vehicle at a lower price point.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title unless otherwise specified. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.

Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Match Auto Market

Used 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive 112,398 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma 4WD DoubleCab V6 Auto for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Toyota Tacoma 4WD DoubleCab V6 Auto 162,491 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr 93,017 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class