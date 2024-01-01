$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 92,379 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS CAR IS REBUILT STATUS
High Value Options:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Leather Seats
The 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a luxury sedan that combines premium features with performance and comfort. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it offers enhanced traction and control in various driving conditions. The interior features leather seats, adding a touch of refinement and elegance to your driving experience. Please note that this vehicle has a rebuilt status. It has undergone thorough inspection and repairs to meet safety and performance standards, offering a cost-effective option for those seeking a premium vehicle at a lower price point.
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title unless otherwise specified. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.
Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Match Auto Market
+ taxes & licensing
