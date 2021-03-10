Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

121,552 KM

Details Description Features

$18,225

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,225

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6719141
  3. 6719141
  4. 6719141
  5. 6719141
  6. 6719141
  7. 6719141
  8. 6719141
  9. 6719141
  10. 6719141
  11. 6719141
  12. 6719141
  13. 6719141
  14. 6719141
  15. 6719141
  16. 6719141
  17. 6719141
  18. 6719141
  19. 6719141
  20. 6719141
  21. 6719141
  22. 6719141
Contact Seller
Sale

$18,225

+ taxes & licensing

121,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6719141
  • Stock #: F3VCYV
  • VIN: WDDGJ8JB8EG197577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour BLACK W/RED STITCHING
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3VCYV
  • Mileage 121,552 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 4MATIC® 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® Polar White

Push Button Start, 4MATIC®, 6-Speaker Audio System AM/FM/SiriusXM, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated & Power door mirrors, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof: Panorama, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 102,211 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento SX ...
 15,582 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus ES 350 4d...
 145,444 KM
$18,877 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory