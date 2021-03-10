+ taxes & licensing
204-889-3700
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 4MATIC® 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® Polar White
Push Button Start, 4MATIC®, 6-Speaker Audio System AM/FM/SiriusXM, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated & Power door mirrors, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof: Panorama, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6