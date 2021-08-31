2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

+ taxes & licensing
204-990-5659
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
+ taxes & licensing
AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
2014 MERCEDES BENZ CLA250 4MATIC AWD FULLY LOADED 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 89,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated leather seating, GPS/NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $25,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8