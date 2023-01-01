Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

167,709 KM

Details

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 250 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 250 BlueTEC

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 10539741
  2. 10539741
  3. 10539741
  4. 10539741
  5. 10539741
  6. 10539741
  7. 10539741
  8. 10539741
  9. 10539741
  10. 10539741
  11. 10539741
  12. 10539741
  13. 10539741
Contact Seller

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
167,709KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10539741
  • Stock #: 23423
  • VIN: WDDHF9HB8EB078622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23423
  • Mileage 167,709 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 147,932 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT
 195,566 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 55,123 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory