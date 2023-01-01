2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$23,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 7 , 7 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10539741

10539741 Stock #: 23423

23423 VIN: WDDHF9HB8EB078622

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Black]

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23423

Mileage 167,709 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.