2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* ****ABSOLUTELY LOADED, EXTRA CLEAN, ONLY 122K KMS, MERCEDES GL IS HERE! V6 FUEL EFFICIENT DIESEL, AUTO, AWD, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE AND COLLISSION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS, ESP, ABS, 3 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PARKING SENSORS FRONT AND REAR, TINTED GLASS, ROOF RAILS, RUNNING BOARDS, WINTER TIRES ON ALLOYS, SUMMER TIRES ON 21 AMG PACKAGE WHEELS INCLUDED, 2 KEYS, WILL GO HOME SERVICED, SAFETIED AND WITH WARRANTY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $22,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration: active charcoal, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio, Radio data system, Rear audio: separate, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: front center / rear folding, Center console trim: wood, Dash trim: wood, Door trim: wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear / third row, Interior accents: wood-tone, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front / rear, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: alloy, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: lip, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Running boards: illuminated, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Rear fog lights, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Auto start/stop, Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / tilt/slide, Roof rack crossbars: chrome, Roof rails: aluminum, Active head restraints: dual front, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Driver attention alert system, First aid kit, Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system, Rearview monitor, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear / third row, Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear / third row, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / 8 / height, Front headrests: 2 / power adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / 8 / height, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 2 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: power / split, Third row seat type: split-bench, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Air suspension, Driver adjustable suspension: height, Front spring type: pneumatic, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear spring type: pneumatic, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Self leveling suspension, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Hands-free phone call integration, Navigation data: real time traffic, Satellite communications: mbrace, Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Heated windshield washer jets, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

122,344 KM

Details Description Features

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 350 BlueTec

Watch This Vehicle
12209160

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 350 BlueTec

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Contact Seller

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,344KM
VIN 4JGDF2EE5EA355663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Porcelain
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1488
  • Mileage 122,344 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM

LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140*

****ABSOLUTELY LOADED, EXTRA CLEAN, ONLY 122K KMS, MERCEDES GL IS HERE! V6 FUEL EFFICIENT DIESEL, AUTO, AWD, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE AND COLLISSION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS, ESP, ABS, 3 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PARKING SENSORS FRONT AND REAR, TINTED GLASS, ROOF RAILS, RUNNING BOARDS, WINTER TIRES ON ALLOYS, SUMMER TIRES ON 21' AMG PACKAGE WHEELS INCLUDED, 2 KEYS, WILL GO HOME SERVICED, SAFETIED AND WITH WARRANTY!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $22,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****





INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration: active charcoal, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio, Radio data system, Rear audio: separate, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: front center / rear folding, Center console trim: wood, Dash trim: wood, Door trim: wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear / third row, Interior accents: wood-tone, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front / rear, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: alloy, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: lip, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Running boards: illuminated, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Rear fog lights, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Auto start/stop, Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / tilt/slide, Roof rack crossbars: chrome, Roof rails: aluminum, Active head restraints: dual front, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Driver attention alert system, First aid kit, Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system, Rearview monitor, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear / third row, Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear / third row, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / 8 / height, Front headrests: 2 / power adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / 8 / height, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 2 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: power / split, Third row seat type: split-bench, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Air suspension, Driver adjustable suspension: height, Front spring type: pneumatic, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear spring type: pneumatic, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Self leveling suspension, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Hands-free phone call integration, Navigation data: real time traffic, Satellite communications: mbrace, Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Heated windshield washer jets, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row seat type: split-bench
Upholstery: leatherette
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Rear audio: separate
Running boards: illuminated
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Window trim: chrome
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Roof rails: aluminum
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rack crossbars: chrome
Assist handle: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Armrests: front center / rear folding
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Floor mats: front / rear / third row
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / tilt/slide
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear / third row
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear / third row
Third row seat folding: power / split
HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Third row headrests: 2 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / 8 / height
Front headrests: 2 / power adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / 8 / height

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

Used 2018 Lexus RX 350 L Luxury for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Lexus RX 350 L Luxury 182,755 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT 58,733 KM $28,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T quattro Technik for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T quattro Technik 163,565 KM $22,991 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class