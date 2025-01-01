$22,991+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GL 350 BlueTec
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Porcelain
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1488
- Mileage 122,344 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
****ABSOLUTELY LOADED, EXTRA CLEAN, ONLY 122K KMS, MERCEDES GL IS HERE! V6 FUEL EFFICIENT DIESEL, AUTO, AWD, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE AND COLLISSION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS, ESP, ABS, 3 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PARKING SENSORS FRONT AND REAR, TINTED GLASS, ROOF RAILS, RUNNING BOARDS, WINTER TIRES ON ALLOYS, SUMMER TIRES ON 21' AMG PACKAGE WHEELS INCLUDED, 2 KEYS, WILL GO HOME SERVICED, SAFETIED AND WITH WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $22,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration: active charcoal, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio, Radio data system, Rear audio: separate, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: front center / rear folding, Center console trim: wood, Dash trim: wood, Door trim: wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear / third row, Interior accents: wood-tone, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front / rear, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: alloy, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: lip, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Running boards: illuminated, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Rear fog lights, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Auto start/stop, Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / tilt/slide, Roof rack crossbars: chrome, Roof rails: aluminum, Active head restraints: dual front, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Driver attention alert system, First aid kit, Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system, Rearview monitor, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear / third row, Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear / third row, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / 8 / height, Front headrests: 2 / power adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / 8 / height, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 2 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: power / split, Third row seat type: split-bench, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Air suspension, Driver adjustable suspension: height, Front spring type: pneumatic, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear spring type: pneumatic, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Self leveling suspension, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Hands-free phone call integration, Navigation data: real time traffic, Satellite communications: mbrace, Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Heated windshield washer jets, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear
