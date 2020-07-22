2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Spoiler TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Auto-Off Headlights Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Compact Spare Tire Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Front Floor Mats External Temperature Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Additional Features Onboard Computer Alarm System Reverse Camera Wireless Cell Phone Hookup LEATHER USB port Keyless Start Rear Hatch Cell phone Auxiliary Power Outlet Audio Steering Controls Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Day lights Displacement L/CI : 2.4 / 0 Rear electric windows Fuel tank (Liters) : 60 Consumption city (L/100 KM) : 8.6 Consumption highway (L/100 KM) : 6.8 Adjustable interior mirrors Horsepower : 166 @ 6000 Torque : 162 @ 4200 Back windshield wiper Electric fuel latch Manual tilt / sliding sunroof

