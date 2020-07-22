Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

134,091 KM

Details Description Features

$14,688

+ tax & licensing
$14,688

+ taxes & licensing

AutoQuest Auto Sales

204-253-2886

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

4WD ES 2.4L 4 cyl

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

4WD ES 2.4L 4 cyl

Location

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

204-253-2886

  Listing ID: 5393825
  Stock #: 3699
  VIN: JA4AZ2A39EZ603699

$14,688

+ taxes & licensing

134,091KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3699
  • Mileage 134,091 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH & REMOTE START!, Great options in our 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES including a 2.4L 4 cyl AWD, Power Sliding Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Remote Start, Power Locks, Windows & Mirrors, Dual A/C & Heat, Front & Rear Defrost, AUX Power Outlet, External Temperature, AM/FM Radio & USB Input, CD Player, Bluetooth & Audio Steering Wheel Controls, Intermittent Wipers & Back Windshield Wiper, Front Floor Mats, Rear Hatch, Split Folding Rear Seats & Electric Fuel Latch! Safetied & Serviced with 134,091 kms! $14,688 plus PTS/GST. Dealer # 0135. Detailed and reliable CarFax report available. QUICK, EASY ONLINE FINANCING AVAILABLE at www.autoquestwinnipeg.com NO GIMMICKS OR HIDDEN FEES, JUST GREAT SERVICE AND VALUE! WE OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES TO SUIT YOUR NEEDS & BUDGET! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist with an A+ Rating*** View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. Call us today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Auto-Off Headlights
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Front Floor Mats
External Temperature
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Driver Seat
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Onboard Computer
Alarm System
Reverse Camera
Wireless Cell Phone Hookup
LEATHER
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear Hatch
Cell phone
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Audio Steering Controls
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Day lights
Displacement L/CI : 2.4 / 0
Rear electric windows
Fuel tank (Liters) : 60
Consumption city (L/100 KM) : 8.6
Consumption highway (L/100 KM) : 6.8
Adjustable interior mirrors
Horsepower : 166 @ 6000
Torque : 162 @ 4200
Back windshield wiper
Electric fuel latch
Manual tilt / sliding sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoQuest Auto Sales

2021 Stealth Cargo T...
 0 KM
$14,700 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 240,127 KM
$8,488 + tax & lic
2021 Stealth Cargo T...
 0 KM
$10,588 + tax & lic

AutoQuest Auto Sales

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

204-253-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory