AWD, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH & REMOTE START!, Great options in our 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES including a 2.4L 4 cyl AWD, Power Sliding Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Remote Start, Power Locks, Windows & Mirrors, Dual A/C & Heat, Front & Rear Defrost, AUX Power Outlet, External Temperature, AM/FM Radio & USB Input, CD Player, Bluetooth & Audio Steering Wheel Controls, Intermittent Wipers & Back Windshield Wiper, Front Floor Mats, Rear Hatch, Split Folding Rear Seats & Electric Fuel Latch! Safetied & Serviced with 134,091 kms! $14,688 plus PTS/GST. Dealer # 0135. Detailed and reliable CarFax report available. QUICK, EASY ONLINE FINANCING AVAILABLE at www.autoquestwinnipeg.com NO GIMMICKS OR HIDDEN FEES, JUST GREAT SERVICE AND VALUE! WE OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES TO SUIT YOUR NEEDS & BUDGET! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist with an A+ Rating*** View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. Call us today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032!
