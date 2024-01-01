Menu
AWD | Bluetooth | Leather | Heated steering/seats Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2014 Nissan Altima

131,331 KM

$14,992

+ tax & licensing
2.5 SL Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

131,331KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL3AP3EN332670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,331 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Bluetooth | Leather | Heated steering/seats
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
4.83 Axle Ratio
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Power Options

Power Locks

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Seating

Rear bench seats

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/4-Speakers -inc: MP3
aux-in and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

