2014 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,900KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959561
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP6EN254983
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2014 NISSAN ALTIMA S CVT 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 181,900kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), heated cloth seating, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $7499 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, etc.) opportunity to upgrade up to 3 years!

Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Window grid antenna
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • 110 amp alternator
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Body-Coloured Splash Guards
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors
  • Back-Up Camera w/Washer
  • Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver's seat
  • Tires: P215/60R16 All-Season
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
  • 4.83 Axle Ratio
  • 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 68 L Fuel Tank
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Streaming Audio
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Wheels: 16" x 7" Steel -inc: full wheel covers

