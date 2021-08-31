2014 Nissan Altima

Sale $11,051 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 4 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7747893

7747893 Stock #: F48CBC

F48CBC VIN: 1N4AL3AP3EN344656

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F48CBC

Mileage 100,490 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.