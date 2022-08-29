2014 Nissan Altima

$16,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 0 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9231724

9231724 Stock #: 22446

22446 VIN: 1N4AL3APXEN225258

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Cayenne Red Metallic]

Interior Colour Charcoal

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,045 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.