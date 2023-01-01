Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Altima

143,160 KM

Details Description Features

$12,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,994

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Bluetooth | Nav | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Bluetooth | Nav | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 9606541
  2. 9606541
  3. 9606541
Contact Seller

$12,994

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
143,160KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9606541
  • Stock #: F4XKBP
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP9EN226790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4XKBP
  • Mileage 143,160 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Power Moonroof
- Backup Camera
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- Bluetooth
- Bose Premium Audio System
- Leather Interior
- Remote Start
- Dual Zone Auto Temp Control

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Temporary spare tire
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
4.83 Axle Ratio
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Analog Appearance
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2020 Nissan Qashqai ...
 27,609 KM
$30,991 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue S ...
 39,531 KM
$35,491 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV...
 34,748 KM
$32,491 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory