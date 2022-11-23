Menu
2014 Nissan Armada

109,595 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Platinum Edition 4WD | Nav | Moonroof | 8 Seater | DVD Player

Platinum Edition 4WD | Nav | Moonroof | 8 Seater | DVD Player

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

109,595KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9415660
  • Stock #: F4VUUM
  • VIN: 5N1AA0NEXEN611536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4VUUM
  • Mileage 109,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
130 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
Engine: 5.6L V8 DOHC SMPI
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: tow and haul mode
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7,300 lbs)
150-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.357 Axle Ratio
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
105 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
659.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW -inc: full size spare tire
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Tow Hitch
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Regular Amplifier
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Entertainment System
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Mirrors-Memory
Headlights-Automatic
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Seat Trim-Leather
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto-5 Spd
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Parking Aid Sensor
Pedals-Adjustable
Seat-Memory
Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

