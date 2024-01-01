$21,000+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,577KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AD0CW2EN726300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Graphite Blue Metallic]
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24332
- Mileage 81,577 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
2014 Nissan Frontier