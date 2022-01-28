Menu
2014 Nissan Frontier

144,574 KM

Details Description Features

$20,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SV 4WD, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Dual climate control

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

144,574KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8245050
  • Stock #: F4CKUV
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CW2EN758874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Night Armour Pearl/Mica
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CKUV
  • Mileage 144,574 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Frontier SV Bluetooth, Heated seats, Dual climate control VQ40 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 4WD Night Armor

4WD, Air Conditioning, Cloth Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD 1 w/4 Speakers, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.133 Axle Ratio
80 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 4.0L DOHC 24 Valve VQ40 V6 -inc: engine cover (K/C specific)
GVWR: 2,581 kgs (5,690 lbs)
1369# Maximum Payload
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Reclining front bucket seats
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
50-50 Folding Jump Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Wheels w/Painted Accents
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 16" x 7.0J Alloy
Tires: P265/70R16 BFG Long Trail OWL -inc: full size spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: Premium Audio AM/FM/CD 1 w/6 Speakers -inc: satellite radio
4.3" colour display
WMA/MP3 capability 2-DIN and Bluetooth/aux

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

