2014 Nissan Frontier...

Listing ID: 8245050

8245050 Stock #: F4CKUV

F4CKUV VIN: 1N6AD0CW2EN758874

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Night Armour Pearl/Mica

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4CKUV

Mileage 144,574 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.133 Axle Ratio 80 L Fuel Tank Engine: 4.0L DOHC 24 Valve VQ40 V6 -inc: engine cover (K/C specific) GVWR: 2,581 kgs (5,690 lbs) 1369# Maximum Payload Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Front air conditioning Reclining front bucket seats Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Fixed Rear Windows FOB Controls -inc: Windows Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 50-50 Folding Jump Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Reverse Opening Rear Doors Wheels w/Painted Accents Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheels: 16" x 7.0J Alloy Tires: P265/70R16 BFG Long Trail OWL -inc: full size spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed antenna Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Adjustable Seat Gasoline Fuel System Radio: Premium Audio AM/FM/CD 1 w/6 Speakers -inc: satellite radio 4.3" colour display WMA/MP3 capability 2-DIN and Bluetooth/aux

